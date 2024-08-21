Here’s who’s speaking on Day 3 of the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Tim Walz will have his moment Wednesday night in Chicago. The Minnesota governor will accept the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination.

His speech will follow two days of celebration at the Democratic National Convention, including remarks by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Tuesday night in which they warned against complacency in this election.

We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Wednesday night:

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former presidential candidate

of New Jersey, former presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who has a close relationship with Walz

of Minnesota, Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of a number of Republicans speaking through the week in support of Harris

speaking through the week in support of Harris Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who fueled momentum to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket

of California, who fueled momentum to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , who also ran for president in 2020 and was considered for Harris’ running mate

, who also ran for president in 2020 and was considered for Harris’ running mate Former President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton spoke on Monday about past and future efforts to break the glass ceiling.

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates .

Thursday is the final night of the convention, culminating in Harris’ acceptance of the presidential nomination.

