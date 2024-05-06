Here are Indiana's 2024 primary election results

Voting concludes Tuesday in Indiana's presidential, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial primary contests.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are already their parties' presumptive nominees.

With GOP. Gov. Eric Holcomb term limited, six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination. Holcomb has a high approval rating and hasn't endorsed anyone in the crowded race, including his own running mate, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Cox. The only Democrat running is former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. The state hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office in 12 years.

Polls close at 6 p.m. ET local time. Most of Indiana is in ET, except for 12 counties that are in CT and will close at 7 p.m.

Follow the live results.

