Roger Eno: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Roger Eno's home is part of what once formed an 11th-century abbey called St. Wilmott's, situated on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk near England's southeastern coast. The bucolic setting mirrors Eno's quiet, slowly evolving music which, for this Tiny Desk (home) concert, features five pieces from his new album The Turning Year.

Eno refers to his process as "decomposing," taking the time to strip away all nonessentials to finally arrive at something more pure and perhaps more powerful. He opts for quality over quantity. Every note, carefully chosen, seems to have its own preeminence.At an old upright piano — with the sustain pedal firmly engaged — Eno taps out his slender but potent melodies, gently conducting his string players as they float above and between the notes, providing color and warmth.

While there's an Erik Satie-inspired Zen quality to "A Place We Once Walked," with its seesawing rhythm, the feather-light notes of "Something Made Out of Nothing" recall the deep ambient spaces that Eno created with his older brother Brian on their 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks. In his writing about The Turning Year, Roger Eno says he thinks of these pieces as "a series of short stories or photographs of individual scenes, each containing their own character."

To close the performance, Eno introduces his two daughters Cecily and Lotti who sing an arrangement of "Bells." On the album, it's a typically wistful Eno piece for solo piano, but the harmonizing voices here give the music a lullaby quality — and offer up a taste of what it must be like to make music with the Eno family.

SET LIST

"Clearly"

"The Turning Year"

"A Place We Once Walked"

"Something Made Out of Nothing"

"Bells" (feat. Cecily Eno & Lotti Eno)

MUSICIANS

Roger Eno: piano, composer

Zara Benyounes: violin I

Venetia Jollands: violin II

Stephen Upshaw: viola

Reinoud Ford: cello

Cecily Eno: vocalist, vocal arrangement on "Bells"

Lotti Eno: vocalist

CREDITS

Dave Meyer: Camera operator, editor

Neil Foster: Camera operator

Dylan Barber: Sound engineer

Recorded at St. Wilmott's Abbey (Roger Eno's/Bee Eno's Home), Suffolk

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Tom Huizenga

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Joshua Bryant, Michael Zamora, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

VP, NPR Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

