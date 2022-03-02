© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Photos: Record-breaking floods devastate eastern Australia

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published March 2, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST
Properties in the suburb of Goodna, Australia, in the far south-western outskirts of Brisbane, are seen inundated by flood waters Tuesday.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Properties in the suburb of Goodna, Australia, in the far south-western outskirts of Brisbane, are seen inundated by flood waters Tuesday.

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate as the southeast coast of Australia experiences the worst flood in decades.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A family looks at a nearly submerged lamp post from the banks of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, Australia, some 80 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday.
/ Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
/
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
A family looks at a nearly submerged lamp post from the banks of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, Australia, some 80 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday.
A man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by floodwaters Sunday in Goodna, Australia.
/ Dan Peled/Getty Images
/
Dan Peled/Getty Images
A man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by floodwaters Sunday in Goodna, Australia.
In an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, Australia, on Sunday in an area north of Sunshine Coast.
/ Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
/
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
In an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, Australia, on Sunday in an area north of Sunshine Coast.
A local watches the floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia's central business district Monday.
/ Peter Wallis/Getty Images
/
Peter Wallis/Getty Images
A local watches the floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia's central business district Monday.
A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Australia, on Monday.
/ Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
/
Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Australia, on Monday.
In an aerial view Sunday, floodwaters surround the town of Gympie, Australia, in an area north of Sunshine Coast.
/ Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
/
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
In an aerial view Sunday, floodwaters surround the town of Gympie, Australia, in an area north of Sunshine Coast.

NPR News
Grace Widyatmadja