2022 biscuit throwing contest is called off because it's too popular

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's a type of biscuit in the U.K. called a Dorset knob, and once a year, the good people of Dorset get together to throw those biscuits across a field. It sounds awesome to me, and I am clearly not the only one who thinks so because the last Dorset knob throwing contest attracted around 8,000 people - too many for the small village to manage, so they're calling it off. The event organizer said she hopes they can do it again in the future, but people got to stop loving it so much. It's MORNING EDITION.