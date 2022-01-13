Anonymous customer buys 'the Pantera guitar' for young guitarist in Colorado

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When it was time to shred, Pantera's late guitarist Dimebag Darrell played this cool guitar shaped like an X. When a Colorado kid named Fallon saw the same model at his local guitar store, he was hooked. He played it every time he stopped in. And one day after he left, an anonymous customer bought it for him. And there the guitar sat; Fallon had moved to Texas. Eight months later, Fallon was back in town. He visited the store and found his new guitar waiting for him. It's MORNING EDITION.