A dinosaur has been taken from outside an Oklahoma store

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a missing dinosaur. Security footage shows someone taking a statue from a store in Tulsa. They lift it on their shoulders and walk away, accompanied by a dog. The shop posted, if anyone in the neighborhood finds a Deinonychus, let us know. So if you're on the lookout, keep your eyes peeled for a creature from the Cretaceous period - large raptor-like claws and a sizable tail and possibly a little dog, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.