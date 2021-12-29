Farm owners wants to feed old Christmas trees to their goats

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you got a real Christmas tree this year, we've reached the time when it's getting crispy, the time when you have to take it down and drag it to the curb. But when throwing it out, you may donate it to a good cause - goats. A Pennsylvania farm is asking people to give used firs or spruces to their herd. They provide valuable antioxidants, not to mention fiber in the diet, although they are hoping that you will remove all the ornaments and tinsel first.

