Carl Stanojevic, a photographer in Australia, literally took the trash out

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When most people take out their trash, they move it from their home to a dumpster. Carl Stanojevic isn't like most people. A neighbor was traveling and asked him to take out the trash, you know, as a favor. Carl did just that. He took the green wheelie trash can to a duck pond, a hardware store, a Burger King and finally to a bar, taking pictures for his neighbor at each spot. It just goes to show that one man's trash is another man's trashy date. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.