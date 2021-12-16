© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog

Published December 16, 2021 at 3:46 AM MST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. South Carolina police are searching for a fugitive hog. Authorities in Sumter say it's, quote, "wreaking havoc," digging up local yards. But luckily people have experience with this. Last month in Sumter, a pig was blocking traffic, a road hog. So for this pig in a china shop, police calmly put out a description so you can watch out. You'll know the fugitive because it's 200 pounds, pink and elusive. And it's a pig. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR News