Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee College Graduate

(SOUNDBITE OF BTS SONG, "BUTTER (MEGAN THEE STALLION REMIX)")

MEGAN THEE STALLION: (Rapping) So smooth, like the car I ride...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Megan Thee Stallion describes herself in a song as savage with a nasty attitude, from the hood, but also classy. And she's now also a college graduate. She walked across the stage this weekend at Texas Southern University, receiving a bachelor's degree in health administration. She says she wanted to complete her education to honor her late mother and grandmother. After the ceremony, she posted the hashtag #MeganTheeGraduate. It's MORNING EDITION.