A pelican in Naples, Fla., tried to digest a sheepshead fish for dinner

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A pelican in Naples, Fla., tried to digest a very big fish for dinner. Rescuers with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida came across the pelican and saw it was having trouble breathing. They knew it really needed help because it didn't fly away as their boat approached. An exam later showed an oversized fish skeleton lodged in the pelican's esophagus. That bird's eyes were literally bigger than its stomach. And by the way, it is doing fine. It's MORNING EDITION.