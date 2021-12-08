List highlights the most challenging words for newsreaders to pronounce

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a list of mispronounced words in 2021. It comes from the U.S. Captioning Company, which subtitles TV shows. And the words include this.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: We begin with the developments on the new ah-micron (ph) coronavirus variant.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's called the omnicron (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: This new ahm - oh-my-cron (ph) variant.

INSKEEP: Omicron is the coronavirus variant - often mispronounced, also - cheugy, which means out of fashion, and Billie Eilish.

