PHOTOS: The historic partial lunar eclipse around the world

The last lunar eclipse of the year took place overnight into Friday morning and was visible in several parts of the world. The moon almost entirely passed into the earth's shadow and was illuminated by the sun, casting a reddish glow. Because it was 99.1% of the moon, and not the whole moon, it's considered a partial lunar eclipse.

This lunar event made history, too: NASA predicted the eclipse would last about three and a half hours, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

If you didn't catch a glimpse this morning, the next total lunar eclipse will take place May 15-16, 2022. The Holcomb Observatory at Butler University in Indiana says the East Coast of the U.S. and the entire Americas will have the best view.

Yuri Smityuk / TASS / TASS A view of Zolotoy Bridge during a partial lunar eclipse visible over the bay of Zolotoy Rog in Russia.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the writing E Pluribus Unum, latin for "Out of many, one" on the Statue of Freedom at the top of the dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Nov. 19.

Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People look on by a telescope as people gather to observe a lunar eclipse from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Nov. 19.

Aaron Favila / AP / AP A partial lunar eclipse is seen behind a crane in Manila, Philippines on Friday.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The moon shines though clouds as people sit inside a rocket ship-themed playground tower before a lunar eclipse on Nov. 18 in Torrance, California.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP The leaves of a tree are seen with a partial lunar eclipse as a backdrop, Friday, Nov. 19, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, on Friday in Baltimore.

Wang Jilin / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images A partial lunar eclipse is seen in the sky above Qingzhou City, East China's Shandong Province.