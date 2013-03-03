The Movie Alex Karpovsky Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

The movie that actor-writer-director Alex Karpovsky, whose credits include the television show "Girls," and the films' "Rubberneck" and "Red Flag" — currently in theaters and on VOD — could watch a million times is Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love.

Todd Williamson / AP / Actor-writer-director Alex Karpovsky

Interview Highlights

On why he loves Punch Drunk Love

"It was really, really funny, but a lot of movies are funny. There was just something so unique about it. It was doing so many things at once, and it felt so daring and ambitious because of that."

On why he relates to the character of Barry Egan in the movie

"It's not easy for me to express my emotions. There's a lot of issues and fears that I haven't fully come to terms with, and that's exactly what Barry is going through through most of this film. He's trying to overcome all of these walls and the way that they come down in these very lyrical, surreal ways is not only really funny, but I can completely relate to all of them."

