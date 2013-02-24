'Wait Wait' Trips Down The Red Carpet

Style commentary from people who have none! And find @waitwait on Twitter, where we'll be following the ceremony.

We're not going to say "Twilight: Breaking Foot." We're not going to say it.

Tommy Lee Jones showed up either to collect a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, or TO FIND GOLD IN THEM THAR HILLS DADGUMMIT!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks so cute that girl from Beasts of the Southern Wild is going to make him into a purse next year.

For the first time in history, these words make sense together: Sexy Deep Space Nine.

Little Q could be the first winner carrying a puppy purse since Jon Voight in 1978.

Tim Burton wears his cummerbund as incorrectly as possible.

Katniss's dresses are a lot more beautiful and a lot less burny since she fired Cinna.

Always going above and beyond, Oscars Host Seth MacFarlane drew and animated his parents himself.

