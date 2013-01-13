© 2022 KRWG
Watch The Golden Globes With Us, Where The Drinks Are Optional

By Linda Holmes
Published January 13, 2013 at 5:29 AM MST
Seen here in January 2012, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are the hosts of Sunday night's Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes have a well-deserved reputation for being both goofy and pretty much meaningless. They've made it into the news the last few years largely by convincing people that Ricky Gervais' Hugh Hefner jokes were dangerous and daring. (They weren't.)

This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has actually done something very promising by lining up Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host together. Now that — that -- seems like it might be good.

And as such, we'll be here beginning at 8:00 p.m. to live-blog the whole thing, and we hope you'll be here too. I'll be joined by frequent Monkey See contributor Marc Hirsh and master Oscars blogger Joe Reid to talk about what wins, what loses, and whether anyone misses their award being announced because she's in the bathroom, ahem.

Come right back here tonight, Sunday, and we'll all enjoy it together.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
