Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The White House is expanding a pandemic-era program allowing the administration to quickly expel people from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who illegally cross into the country from Mexico.
The new guidance is for birthing and non-birthing parents, including parents who recently adopted a child and parents who used a surrogate.
McCarthy is still short of the votes he needs to be speaker, and it's because of a staunch, anti-establishment, intransigent far-right group that wants government to do a lot less.
Changes by the FDA mean patients won't have to schedule in-person exams to get a prescription. That opens the door for more pharmacies to provide the medication. But not everyone will have access.
More than a century ago, a Met librarian made some of the first live music recordings. Now, (with an assist from NPR) 16 of the Mapleson Cylinders are joining the New York Public Library collection.
Baby boomers are aging out of jobs they long dominated like builders, farmers, mechanics Young workers aren't clamoring to take their place.
The state's new law went into effect this week with the intent of protecting minors from pornographic content online, according to lawmakers.
Bells tolled Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, as thousands of mourners packed St. Peter's Square.
The layoffs represent the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year.
Both Kevin McCarthy and the nominee for speaker a century ago represented a party establishment regarded with hostility by a potent faction of the party. They became the embodiment of its grievances.
On Christmas Day, an act of sabotage cut off power for thousands of people near Tacoma, Wash. Federal agents have charged two men with conspiracy, saying they used the outage to rob a local business.