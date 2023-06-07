Federal prosecutors tell Trump that he is a target in classified files probe

Updated June 7, 2023 at 11:35 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers have received notice from the Justice Department that Trump is a target of the Mar-a-Lago documents inquiry, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

That notice gives lawyers a chance to argue against indictment. People who receive target letters are usually indicted, but not always.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, said: "No one has told me I'm being indicted, and I shouldn't be because I've done NOTHING wrong."

The notification to the Trump legal team followed the announcement that Mark Meadows, President Trump's former White House chief of staff, had recently testified before a grand jury. That panel is weighing the handling of classified documents once Trump left office and alleged obstruction of justice as the government probed the matter, according to a source with direct knowledge.

"Mr. Meadows has maintained a commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so," George Terwilliger, Meadows' attorney previously told NPR in a statement.

Though the substance and location of Meadows' testimony were unclear on Wednesday, the apparent pacing of witness testimony could signal that special counsel Jack Smith's probe is nearing a conclusion.

These latest developments came amid media reports of a parade of high-profile witnesses testifying over the past few weeks before a grand jury in Florida and in Washington, D.C.

Lynne Sladky / AP / AP News media are set up outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse where a grand jury is meeting on Wednesday in Miami.

Taylor Budowich, a former aide to former President Trump who now leads the Super PAC, MAGA Inc., testified before a grand jury in Miami on Wednesday.

"Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to "get" Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify in front [of] a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly," Budowich tweeted.

But he called the case a "bogus and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to get Trump."

As special counsel, Smith can bring this matter before any federal court.

The dispute over records at Mar-a-Lago in Florida exploded into public view in August 2022, when FBI agents executed a search warrant at the property while Trump was out of town. The former president tweeted about the search, which set off a weeks-long legal tug of war in Florida and D.C.

Trump has denied any allegations of inappropriate accessing of classified material. No charges have been brought forth thus far by the special counsel.

