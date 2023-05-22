Target is recalling nearly 5 million candles that can cause burns and lacerations

Updated May 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM ET

Target is recalling around 4.9 million candles sold in-store and online because the jars can crack or break and cause burns and lacerations.

The retail giant announced the recall of the store's Threshold Glass Jar Candles in conjunction with federal regulators last week.

Target received 137 reports of the candle jar cracking and breaking during use. There were at least six injuries as a result, which included "lacerations and severe burns."

"Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests," company spokesperson Joe Unger said in an emailed statement.

"If a guest owns any items that have been recalled, they should return them for a full refund," Unger added.

The recall includes varieties of 5.5 ounce one-wick candles, 14 ounce three-wick candles and 20 ounce three-wick candles in scents ranging from warm cider and cinnamon to ocean air and moss and many more.

Customers with any of the affected candles are being advised to stop using them right away. A list of the affected item numbers is available on Target's website, and users can find their item number on the bottom of their candle jar.

The candles, which cost between $3 and $20 and were sold from August 2019 through last March, can be returned for a full refund. Customers can return the candles at any Target store or ship them back to the company with a prepaid label.

