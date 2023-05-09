Members of the band Sum 41 say they are breaking up after 27 years together

Punk band Sum 41, behind songs such as Fat Lip and Motivation, announced Monday they are splitting up after 27 years together.

Before disbanding, the group said they will finish their current U.S. tour dates and release their album Heaven :x: Hell, which will prompt a separate international tour.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," it said on Twitter. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

The Canadian band consists of frontman Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Brownsound, co-lead guitarist Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.

Their hit single Fat Lip, from their debut album All Killer No Filler, spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001, and peaked at No. 66.

