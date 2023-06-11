A section of I-95 in Philadelphia has collapsed after a tanker truck fire

A section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed Sunday morning following a large tanker truck fire under the highway, city officials said.

A photo shared by the city's Office of Emergency Management showed a scorched section of the highway caved in on the road below. Images on local news and social media showed black smoke billowing from the area.

OEM director Dominick Mireles said it could take weeks to repair the highway, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Traffic was stopped in both directions near the site of the collapse, and officials were urging drivers to take alternate routes.

"The fire is under control and City and state agencies are responding to address impacts to residents in the area and travelers affected by the road closure," said Sarah Peterson, a spokesperson in the mayor's office, in an emailed statement.

The collapse occurred near the Cottman Avenue exit of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

