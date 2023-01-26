New York, the city that never sleeps, wants some peace and quiet

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New York, the city that never sleeps, wants peace and quiet. The city has been installing cameras equipped with sound meters. Authorities can now detect, identify and find people whose cars and motorbikes emit illegal levels of noise. The city has anti-noise laws, though it's hard to know how the city council ever debated them over the racket of people, jackhammers and trucks. So do be careful when you drive with the windows down, blasting MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.