Israel's military says it found the final hostage body in Gaza

The Israeli military says the body of the final Israeli hostage taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks has been identified and returned to Israel.

The military said in a statement that Ran Gvili, 24, a special forces policeman, was killed while fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack and his body was taken to Gaza.

The military said it launched a special search operation for his body over the weekend in a cemetery in northern Gaza, on the Israeli-occupied side of Gaza, acting based on intelligence.

Hamas-led fighters captured 251 hostages in Israel on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli authorities.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

