Schools in Asheville are reopening in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

After weeks of being shut down in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, public schools in Asheville, North Carolina, are reopening.

Asheville City Schools is opening its doors Monday with an adjusted schedule. Elementary school students will attend classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while secondary school students will attend classes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the district’s website.

After-school activities will still be suspended Monday and Tuesday, the district said.

Hurricane Helene swept through Asheville earlier this month, leaving schools without running water. As a result, the district started drilling its own wells. It is unclear if running water has been restored.

Copyright 2024 NPR