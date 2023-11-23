Temporary truce begins in Gaza, reports say, with first hostages set for release

A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect early Friday, according to reports from the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. After more than six weeks of fighting, the truce sets the stage for the first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners later in the day.

The agreement officially went into effect at 7 a.m. local time, but there was no official announcement from either Israel or Hamas to signal its start.

Under the deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, later today Hamas will release some of the 240 hostages seized in their deadly attack on Israel Oct. 7. In return, Israel will free some of the Palestinian prisoners it holds.

Al Jazeera reports that hundreds of people have poured into the streets of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

This marks the first break in hostilities since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people. Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and responded to the attack with heavy air and ground strikes which have killed thousands of Palestinians. Israel now controls a wide area in Gaza's north.

