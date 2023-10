Israel regaining control of towns near Gaza as it works to secure border

Updated October 10, 2023 at 6:18 AM ET

The Israeli military said Tuesday it had largely regained control of areas in the south that had been attacked by militants from Hamas. The announcement came on the fourth day of war with Hamas and amid an Israeli siege and heavy bombing of The Gaza Strip.

The military said it had found "hundreds and hundreds" of bodies of Hamas militants who died fighting inside Israel – an indication of the size of their attack. It said there were no longer infiltrators coming over the Gaza border – something in question still Monday. There could still be some holdouts on Israeli territory.

The death toll on both sides continued to climb. Israeli media reported more than 900 Israelis killed by Hamas attackers and rocket fire. Palestinian health officials say at least 680 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes. Thousands more on both sides have been wounded.

Meanwhile, in his first televised comments since the war started, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei denied that Iran was involved in the attack but said, "We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime."

In Washington, the White House said President Biden will deliver remarks on the Hamas attacks in Israel on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

The U.N. said nearly 190,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, with most seeking shelter in U.N.-run schools. The U.N. agency for Palestine refugees said on X that 14 distribution centers had to be closed because of the Israeli airstrikes. The closures have cut off food aid to half a million people, the agency said.

Gaza residents woke up Tuesday to scenes of destruction of multi-story residential buildings. The hospitals have treated thousands of wounded.

Meanwhile, several hundred thousand Israeli reservists are at Israel's border with Gaza in what appears to be preparation for a ground invasion.

Israel has put Gaza's 2.3 million residents under complete siege, cutting off water, food, fuel and energy to the territory. Egypt has also closed its borders with Gaza.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Palestinians walk through debris amid massive destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal district, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's offensive against the militant group Hamas was only just beginning, as he vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip in the wake of anunprecedented assault on Israel's territory and citizens.

The bloodshed began on the Jewish Simchat Torah holiday, and a day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War, when Israel came under attack by Arab countries.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2007, launched a massive surprise attack along Israel's southern border on Saturday. Militants infiltrated Israel's border using paragliders, motorbikes, and boats.

The group also fired an estimated 3,000 rockets throughout the day toward Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces.

"We have only started striking Hamas," Netanyahu said in an address late Monday. "What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations."

As Netanyahu spoke, Israel continued its retaliatory missile strikes on the Gaza Strip to bombard Hamas targets. Israeli forces were also amassing troops for a possible land invasion after its military called up reservist soldiers.

"The atrocities committed by Hamas have not been seen since ISIS atrocities. Bound children executed along with their families," Netanyahu described late Monday. "Young men and women shot in the back, executed. Other horrors I won't describe here."

Over the weekend, Netanyahu said anyone in areas where Hamas operates in the Gaza Strip should leave. Gaza has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt for 16 years.

The military wing of Hamas, known as Ezzedin Al-Qassam Brigades, has said that every time an Israeli strike without warning kills civilians, the group would "execute a civilian hostage" and said it would release audio and images. Hamas has reportedly taken about 150 people — men, women, children, and soldiers — hostage following Saturday's incursion into Israel.

The weekend's violencecame after recent weeks of Israeli military clashes with Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel and militants in Gaza have fought multiple wars in the last decade and a half.

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated on Oct. 9 with the Star of David and the colors of the national flag of Israel, in tribute to the victims of the recent Hamas attacks.

Leaders around the globe pledge support to Israel

Leaders of the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy released a joint statement on Monday condemning Hamas and "its appalling acts of terrorism."

"We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism," the statement read.

The leaders went on to add they "recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

"But make no mistake," the group underscored. "Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed."

Citizens from around the globe have been caught up in the ongoing violence.

President Biden confirmed Monday at least 11 Americans have been killed and that it is believed that U.S. citizens are likely among those being held captive by Hamas.

"I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts," he said in a statement.

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images Smoke rises after an Israeli bombardment on Oct. 9 in Gaza City, Gaza.

Biden added commercial flights remain available for those wanting to leave, but urged Americans fleeing the region to take "sensible precautions in the days ahead and follow the guidance of local authorities."

A number of Latin American countries have also reported citizens missing in the conflict or have staged efforts to get them to safety.

Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs said 250 Argentinians had signed up for an evacuation registry that the country's consulate was preparing in Tel Aviv, while Peru reported two of its citizens missing. Officials in Colombia said its consulate in Tel Aviv was assisting 180 Colombian tourists — mostly in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Bethlehem, and Nazareth.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials tell NPR they are offering Israel air defense and munitions and are pressing to get munitions to the country as quickly as possible.

Department of Defense officials offered no timetable on the USS Gerald Ford Strike Group — which includes an aircraft carrier, a guided missile cruiser, and guided missile destroyers — making its way to the Mediterranean.

Gaza from the eyes of a doctor on the ground

Dr. Medhat Abbas, Gaza's Health Ministry director general

Dr. Medhat Abbas, director general of Gaza's Health Ministry, says with resources cut off and borders with Gaza closed, Israel's offensive is putting strains on an already hampered healthcare system.

He told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly the situation has become dire.

"This is applying too much pressure on our health professionals in the hospitals," Abbas said. "Unless these borders are opened at once — for the fuel to run the generators and for medications, medical supplies to come at once together — there will be a collapse of the health system."

Abbas says several ambulances in Gaza have also been struck. He said at least five colleagues have been killed, including one ambulance driver.

"They said, 'We have not started yet. We have not started yet,'" Abbas said, referring to Netanyahu's comments that the Israeli offensive was just beginning. "If after all of that they have not started, what will happen when they really — I don't know. Are they planning for a big massacre in Gaza?"

NPR's Daniel Estrin, Aya Batrawy, Peter Kenyon and Kevin Drew contributed to this report.

