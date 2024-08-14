Inspections show need for ombudsmen

Commentary:

The number of New Mexico residents aged 85 and older will double in the next 20 years, according to updated projections by demographers at the University of New Mexico. I turned 66 last month, and plan to be one of them.

The number of residents aged 65 and older is expected to increase by 200,000 during that same time period. It’s estimated that the state’s senior population will grow from 13 percent in 2010 to nearly 23 percent by 2040.

All of which makes the recent surprise inspections of senior care facilities throughout the state even more troubling.

From May 17-19, representatives from the Department of Health conducted unannounced inspections at 91 long-term care facilities in 13 counties throughout the state, including Dona Ana. Only 11 passed with no violations, and none of those were in our county.

Two facilities were immediately reported to the Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Hotline by state inspectors. Another was referred due to a recent COVID outbreak at the facility. All four of the facilities with failing grades were either in Gallup or Albuquerque.

“We take the findings of this report very seriously. The quality of long-term care in New Mexico falls short of what our seniors deserve,” said Health Secretary Partrick Allen. “This must change, and we are committed to making it happen.”

There were 55 facilities that scored 90 percent or better, 11 that were 80 percent or better and 10 that were 70 percent or better.

Reviews from residents were mixed. “There is no privacy. There is nothing to do but watch TV. The staff are mean. They will not say ‘hi’ and get mad sometimes,” one resident said. “Staff keep leaving. The cook left and now the food is awful,” another resident said. Another said he was comfortable in his environment and that staff treat him well, but added, “if the government would pay the staff more than minimum wage they would stay at the facility longer and the food would get better.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham encouraged anyone who is concerned about the wellbeing of residents in senior care facilities to consider volunteering for the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which is run through the Aging and Long Term Services Department.

According to information on the department’s website, as many as 50 percent of residents living in senior care facilities don’t have regular visitors to help advocate for them.

“Ombudsman volunteers ensure the rights of all residents are heard,” it said. “Ombudsman volunteers are strong resident-directed advocates who work alongside residents and their advocates to preserve residents’ rights, freedom, privacy, fairness and self-determination.”

Ombudsmen are required to complete a training and certification program from the state. They work in cooperation with regional state coordinators and can make their own schedules, but must work at least three hours a week.

Luckily for me, I’ve got my final years all figured out. I’m going to be sharp as a tack, healthy and vigorous right up until the night when I die peacefully while sleeping in my bed at home. But I do understand there is a chance things won’t work out that way.

If that doesn’t happen, it would be nice to have somebody helping to look after my interests.

Walt Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com. Walt Rubel's opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.