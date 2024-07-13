New Family Prosperity Program Aims to Lift Las Crucens Out of Poverty

Commentary:

June 28, 2024 (LAS CRUCES, NM) – The need for innovative anti-poverty programs throughout New Mexico is well-known. In 2022, New Mexico had a 17.6 percent poverty rate which was the fourth highest rate in the United States. In Las Cruces, the state’s second-largest city, the poverty rate is nearly 26 percent. (2022 American Community Survey by the US Census Bureau, Las Cruces, NM Metro Area). As a means of addressing significant poverty, Las Cruces joins the ranks of over 100 U.S. municipalities that have launched Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) initiatives.

The first federally-funded Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) initiative in Las Cruces is called Family Prosperity, putting Las Cruces squarely on the national map for civic innovation. Family Prosperity aims to lift Las Cruces families out of poverty, allowing them to get a better footing on their economic needs. It will give 150 families, already selected by lottery, a monthly direct cash payment for a defined period of time. The intent of this $1.7 million GBI initiative, is to give families a step up to afford vital medical, educational, childcare, and other essential needs.

GBI has proven to be an effective method to help alleviate poverty. Through Family Prosperity, families are empowered to make spending decisions based on their needs. Research has shown that when people are given unrestricted cash payments, they are able to pull themselves out of poverty, plan for the future, and create stability for themselves and their families (Economic Security Project, 2019). Family Prosperity will give recipients more freedom, dignity, and self-determination to make choices for their financial well-being.

A Family Prosperity pilot conducted in Hatch, NM disbursed a total of $109,600 to single caregivers for 18 months and has already demonstrated these results. One participant was able to afford childcare, so that she could attend her studies as a dental assistant. Another was able to start her own business, which may assist her in generating a sustainable income that will extend beyond the end of this program.

Partners in this project include local leaders with Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico (CAASNM), Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+), and Jardin de los Niños. In addition, New Mexico State University Crimson Research will be evaluating the Family Prosperity initiative to determine the impact of GBI on the participants. These organizations have a long and reputable history of serving the community, and each organization will continue their mission of uplifting marginalized populations to an equitable quality of life that everyone deserves.

Dawn Hommer is CEO of Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico. Michelle Saenz-Adames is CEO of Jardin De Los Niños and Brian Kavanaugh, CEO, Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+). The opinions of Dawn Hommer, Michelle Saenz-Adames and Brian Kavanaugh are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of KRWG Public Media or NMSU.