Nuggets finally have a chance to win first NBA title

Commentary:

I was working at a trendy restaurant in Denver called the Colorado Mine

Company in 1975 when the Denver Nuggets brought North Carolina State

phenom David Thompson in for dinner during his recruiting visit.

I was horrified to learn that restaurant owner Buck Scott had presented

Thompson with a garish pair of cowboy boots as a gift. Denver was still

desperate at that time to shed its reputation as a cowtown, But in the

end, it didn’t matter.

This was before the merger, when the National Basketball Association and

American Basketball Association would engage in bidding wars for the

best players. Thompson was drafted No. 1 by the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, but

they were in the middle of an ownership change at the time and were in

no position for a bidding war.

Thompson came in a package deal with pint-sized point guard Monte Towe, his

friend from NC State. And he was jaw-dropping right from the start.

Early in his career, Thompson could go head-to-head with Julius Erving.

Connie Hawkins, anybody when it came to amazing dunks. He is still

included on the Sporting News list of top 10 dunkers of all time.

Thompson and the Nuggets tore up the ABA his rookie year, going 60-24 and

advancing all the way to the finals before falling to Erving and the New York Nets.

That signing was likely a big reason for the merger that came the next year,

and for the fact that Denver was one of the ABA teams selected.

The sad truth is, the Nuggets have been noncompetitive ever since changing

to the traditional brown basketball. After routinely challenging for the

ABA championship year after year, the Nuggets have not had a sniff in

the NBA.

As for Thompson, after that blazing start his career was slowed by a foot

injury and drug addiction. Former Nuggets center Dan Issel wrote in his

1985 book “Parting Shots” that Thompson would smoke dope in the bathroom

on the team bus after the game because he couldn’t wait the 10 minutes

it took to get back to the hotel.

All of which makes this year’s championship run so much sweeter. Nuggets

fans may not moan as loudly as fans of other beleaguered teams like the

Cleveland Browns or pre-2016 Chicago Cubs, but we’ve experience just as

much disappointment.

It turns out the ticket to success was not the can’t-miss, top-pick bonus

baby. It was an, out-of-shape center from Novi Sad, Serbia who was taken

with the 41st pick of the 2014 draft.

The Nuggets are playing the Miami Heat in the NBA finals. If Miami wins it

will be their fourth championship since 2006. Ho-hum. If Denver wins it

will be something special.

Walter Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com.