U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell issues statement on Dobbs decision

WASHINGTON – Rep. Yvette Herrell issued the following statement on the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which has overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision of 1973:

"In the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court has finally returned the question of abortion to the 50 states and restored the democratic right of the American people to defend the unborn. Now, it is our responsibility as Americans to build a society where every mother and child are protected, supported, and cherished."

"Today, Life wins. In 1973, the Supreme Court disregarded the Constitution, ignored science, and defied the will of the American people by imposing abortion on demand across the country. Since then, our nation has lost over 63 million of her most vulnerable citizens to this tragic practice."