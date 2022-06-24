State Senator Crystal Diamond issues statement on Dobbs decision

SANTA FE – The U.S. Supreme Court today released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the infamous Roe v. Wade decision and upholding the constitutionality of a Mississippi state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The opinion states, “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Elephant Butte) released the following statement:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned an outdated opinion and rightfully returned the issue of abortion to the states. Tragically, in New Mexico, Planned Parenthood and radical progressives have worked overtime to ensure that nothing will change in response to this historic decision. Elective abortions through all nine months will remain completely legal. Minors will still be able obtain abortions without any parental involvement. And with several states now limiting abortions to the first five months, New Mexico will soon become the late-term abortion capital of the country.”

“While the Governor and her pro-abortion allies in the Legislature brag about these infamous facts, I stand with the majority of New Mexicans who want to strengthen our families, protect women and children, and address the root causes of our state’s problems, rather than perpetuating them.”

Senate Bill 10, a repeal of New Mexico’s abortion law, was signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2021. As a result, the state currently has no provisions of law regulating abortion.