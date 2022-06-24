Senator Martin Heinrich issues statement on Dobbs decision

WASHINGTON (June 24, 2022) – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) issued the following statement today in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today, six radical-conservative Supreme Court Justices gave Republican lawmakers final say in the reproductive and health care decisions of every woman in America.

“Like the overwhelming majority of the American people, I believe that a woman has a right to make her own health care decisions without the government getting between her and her medical providers. But with today’s decision, and as MAGA state legislatures across the country continue passing stricter abortion laws, we enter dangerous territory that could put some women who seek an abortion behind bars.

“Republicans in the Senate continue to block debate on legislation to codify reproductive rights, but they can’t block the will of the American people. The Senate must act at once to protect the constitutional rights of every woman across the nation.”