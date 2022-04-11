Las Cruces Can Address Affordable Housing With GO Bonds

Commentary:

On November 8, 2022, voters will be asked by the City of Las Cruces to consider proposed General Obligation (GO) Bonds totaling $23 million, without a tax rate increase, for important capital outlay needs in our community. Prior to the election, the City will determine which items to place on the election ballot. The local League of Women Voters of Southern NM (LWVSNM) has thoroughly studied this issue and now advocates for affordable and attainable housing as one of the GO bond items.

There is a current shortage of 5,600 affordable rental units in Las Cruces, and each year the number increases. For some, the wait-list is years’ long. Affordable housing can provide a roof over the heads of thousands of people, ranging from the homeless to low-income families to young adults who are just starting out and need a jump start on their first home. The local needs include apartments, duplexes, single-family homes, townhouses, and other attainable housing structures that are affordable.

Through GO bonds, a basic human need — housing — can begin to be met. With GO bond funds, we can help residents move out of tents, ensure hundreds of homeless children have safe homes, and assist the elderly and veterans with efficiently built residences. But to make this happen, the election must include GO bonds for affordable housing. Then, voters can decide yes or no.

Through April 19, citizens can speak up and promote the need for affordable housing as the City holds public input meetings.

Visit this website www.las-cruces.org/2547/2022-GO-Bond to find a meeting to attend in-person or via Zoom or email your support for housing at gobond@las-cruces.org.

Together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of so many and at the same time, make improvements to our community’s economic growth and prosperity.