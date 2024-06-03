KRWG Public Media named Station of the Year by NMBA for fourth consecutive year

KRWG Public Media has been honored by the New Mexico Broadcasters Association as “Station of the Year” for the fourth year in a row in the 2024 NMBA large market radio awards.

Winning best radio station complete newscast was anchor KC Counts who shared the honors with reporters Scott Brocato and Jonny Coker, and content director Anthony Moreno.

KRWG’s All Things Considered anchor and reporter Scott Brocato won multiple awards this year. Brocato won best continuing coverage for his reporting on a local book ban battle. He also won for best interview for his conversation with a New Mexico lawmaker about abortion care in the state after the repeal of Roe V. Wade. Brocato and FM Engineer Mark Johnson also shared best specialty show award for KRWG’s Voice of the Public live call-in program focusing on housing challenges.

Angelina Malone, KRWG social media specialist won two NMBA awards. One for social media integration on “Talkin’ Tamales.” Malone also shared the best website award with Anthony Moreno.

KRWG Multimedia Journalist Jonny Coker won the best feature news award with his coverage of New Mexico’s official state aroma.

Adrian Velarde, General Manager of KRWG Public Media shared his praise for the award-winning efforts.

“I'm so grateful for the dedication our team shows every day. This recognition is a wonderful reminder of their incredible talent and commitment,” Velarde said.

KRWG Public Media is also the home of award-winning students. In the collegiate awards, Daniel Espinoza won for his story on a local giant tortoise. Jennifer Hazlett won for reporting on Female Wrestling in Las Cruces. News 22 won for best collegiate newscast and Noah Apodaca won for best weathercaster.

The awards will be presented as part of the NMBA annual convention on June 21 in Albuquerque.