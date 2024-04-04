Smokey Bear celebrates 80 years preventing wildfires
As part of the nation’s longest-running public service campaign, Smokey Bear has shown generations of Americans how to safely recreate outdoors and prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires. This year Smokey Bear is celebrating his 80th birthday!
Here are some useful KRWG links and KRWG-produced videos to learn more about Smokey the Bear and his history.
Happy Birthday, Smokey! 🐻
Visit SmokeyBear.com to learn more about his wildfire prevention tips and to see how you can celebrate 80 years of Smokey Bear.