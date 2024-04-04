© 2024 KRWG
Smokey Bear celebrates 80 years preventing wildfires

As part of the nation’s longest-running public service campaign, Smokey Bear has shown generations of Americans how to safely recreate outdoors and prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires. This year Smokey Bear is celebrating his 80th birthday!

Here are some useful KRWG links and KRWG-produced videos to learn more about Smokey the Bear and his history.

Happy Birthday, Smokey! 🐻

Watch 6:58
Living Here
Smokey Bear
In the spring of 1950 the living symbol of Smokey Bear, a 3-month-old black bear cub...
Episode: S2019 E14 | 6:58
Watch 5:57
Living Here
Smokey Bear Museum
The Smokey Bear Historical Park was established in 1976 to honor the bear cub found...
Episode: S2019 E16 | 5:57
Watch 3:00
Community Connection
Smokey Bear Live
In this Community Connection we visit the Lincoln National Forest on November 7th to...
Episode: S2019 E6 | 3:00

Visit SmokeyBear.com to learn more about his wildfire prevention tips and to see how you can celebrate 80 years of Smokey Bear.