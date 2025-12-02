Pedestrian in fatal crash identified

New Mexico State University police have identified 32-year-old Julio Caro of Dona Ana County as the pedestrian who was killed Saturday morning in a traffic collision near NMSU campus.

According to NMSU police, Caro was killed at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Triviz Drive between Film Street and Cholla Road.

NMSU police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and there are no pending criminal charges. The driver remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative.