Pedestrian in fatal crash identified

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM MST

New Mexico State University police have identified 32-year-old Julio Caro of Dona Ana County as the pedestrian who was killed Saturday morning in a traffic collision near NMSU campus.
According to NMSU police, Caro was killed at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Triviz Drive between Film Street and Cholla Road.
NMSU police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and there are no pending criminal charges. The driver remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative.
