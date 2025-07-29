© 2025 KRWG
KRWG-TV and KRXG-FM outages

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:34 AM MDT

KRWG television on Dish, DirecTV, Spectrum, and AT&T U-verse are down. Our Engineering team is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. Thank you for your patience at this time. You can still stream KRWG TV at KRWG.ORG/LIVETV

KRWG-FM in Silver City is expected to be off-air for about an hour from noon-1 today (July 29) for required maintenance. Listeners may stream at krwg.org during the outage.

KRWG Public Media thanks you for your patience as our engineering team works to resolve these issues.
