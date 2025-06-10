Walking for hope

Dr. Judy Benjamin is walking across the country to share her message of hope after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's 13 years ago. KC Counts spoke with Judy about her experience. Her experience is hers alone and should not be taken as medical advice. There is no known cure for Alzheimer's Disease according to the CDC.

KC:

First, a little bit about your background. You were a professor. That's one of the things in your background.

Judy:

Right. It's one of the things in my background. Yes, I worked in International Development, humanitarian relief, for many years as a roving anthropologist and gender specialist. I focused on refugees, women and children. So, I've probably visited almost every major refugee camp in the world and spent lots of time there.

KC:

For USAID?

Judy:

As a contractor, I worked for USAID on many, many overseas assignments where I was, you know, going and making assessments, spending months in various countries that needed U.S. help.

KC:

Do you have concerns about our level of aid around the world today?

Judy:

I'm deeply concerned about our level of aid in the world. I feel that for many, many years it really represented our foreign policy. I mean, our goodwill toward helping others. And now, suddenly, we're bereft of having any of that. And I think it could have very detrimental consequences for the future, but certainly for the immediate time, it's very, very bad for the recipients of our aid, especially for children, women and children around the world.

KC:

Well, let's talk about you.

Judy:

OK.

KC:

You're in Las Cruces as we're having this conversation. But you're walking all the way across the whole country and I want you to tell everyone why.

Judy:

I'm walking across the country for a number of reasons. First, it was, I thought, of the idea because of my mom, who struggled for 20 years dealing with Alzheimer's. And it turns out that it's very prevalent in my family, on my mother's side, her four brothers all passed away from Alzheimer's, and as I got older in my 60s, early 60s, I started to have symptoms from Alzheimer's and it panicked me because I saw the future and I said “surely there's something we can do about it”, so, luckily, I was introduced to a doctor who is a researcher and and neurologist in the San Francisco area of California, and he put me on a protocol - a life-changing protocol and corrected many, many assaults on my brain that had been causing me not to be able to think clearly.

KC:

What? What would those be?

Judy:

Anything ranging from not sleeping and from always priding myself on this A type of personality. I don't need more than four or five hours of sleep. And guess what? Your brain does need more than that. That I was living in mold infested areas overseas and even in my own home, I had a leaky basement with mold. Toxicity was very high in my body and it affects the brain and it affects your thinking. I also ate on the run. I drink diet Cokes and diet whatever and ate processed food and I didn't really pay attention to my diet, so I had a poor diet, poor sleep, exposure to toxic elements like mold, and other things as well. And I was stressed. I was living in 911 all the time, so I totally changed my lifestyle over 13 years ago and guess what? I got my brain back and it started to serve me well again. So, I literally reversed my cognitive decline. And so, I wanted to do this walk to be able to talk about it just like I'm doing today and let people know there are things you can do if you're losing your memory as long as you start early enough.

KC:

In what ways did you notice that something was wrong?

Judy:

I was forgetting, literally, my grandchildren's names. I have four, and they've lived next door to me. It's not like I didn't see them often. And the first day that I picked up my youngest grandson and I called him by the wrong name, I thought ohh, something's wrong. I couldn't remember my phone number. I couldn't remember the 4 digit number to my lock in the gym. And I got lost driving around on the freeway, which I'm a very, I'm a pilot, I know direction, you know. So that was alarming. And I knew then that I was on that slippery slope and I needed to get off of it.

KC:

How did you prepare to walk all the way across the country?

Judy:

I think the preparation for me for walking across the country was something that I've been doing over the past 13 years of following this protocol, in other words, becoming a healthy 80-year-old by getting sleep and eating well, and it that put me into a system where my immune system is really highly developed. I don't get colds, I don't get sick often. Therefore, I was already healthy. I honestly don't think you can prepare to walk across the country. And I tried a few weekends, I'd go on very long walks. But there's not enough time in the day to do that. I have a busy life. I'm a board-certified health coach now. And I I just couldn't walk for 8 or 9 hours, so I thought, well, we'll see how it goes. The amazing thing is I've never been sore one day since I've been walking, so I think that actually, at any age, I think that's respectable.

KC:

It’s amazing!

Judy:

But at 81 in five days. I think, yeah, I'm very happy, and it's just that walking is the most natural thing that a human being can do if you do it correctly.

You can follow Judy's walk across America at https://www.judywalks.com/