© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support organizations available at Las Cruces Convention Center Sunday

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 23, 2025 at 2:57 PM MDT
Las Cruces Convention Center on University Ave. in the city.
Courtesy

The Las Cruces Police and Fire Departments announced that they will be joining with community support organizations who are hosting a Family Assistance and Resource Center from 1-6 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Sunday for families and victims of Friday’s deadly shooting at Young Park.

The Las Cruces Convention Center is located at 680 E. University Ave.

Officials say that crisis counseling, spiritual counseling and connecting victims with local resources and financial assistance will be provided. Anybody impacted by this tragedy is encouraged to attend.

 
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners