Support organizations available at Las Cruces Convention Center Sunday

The Las Cruces Police and Fire Departments announced that they will be joining with community support organizations who are hosting a Family Assistance and Resource Center from 1-6 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center on Sunday for families and victims of Friday’s deadly shooting at Young Park.

The Las Cruces Convention Center is located at 680 E. University Ave.

Officials say that crisis counseling, spiritual counseling and connecting victims with local resources and financial assistance will be provided. Anybody impacted by this tragedy is encouraged to attend.