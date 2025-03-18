© 2025 KRWG
Bariatric surgeon discusses the surgical options for weight loss

KRWG | By KC Counts
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:48 PM MDT
Dr. Theresa Jackson is a bariatric and reflux surgeon with New Mexico Bariatric Institute.

KC Counts talks with Dr. Theresa Jackson of New Mexico Bariatric Institute about bariatric surgery's possible advantages and risks for maintaining a healthy weight.
KRWG News
KC Counts
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. KC is up early with listeners for "Morning Edition" weekdays, "Performance Today" from 9-11, "Here and Now" from 12-2, and on Saturdays. You might also see her on KRWG-TV.
