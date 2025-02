According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, US 180 eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at milepost 125 due to a gas line break. The detour is in Hurley at Carraszo St, Diaz Rd and N Hurley Road. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays. The alert was issued Thursday morning at 9:47 a.m. Check back for updates as they come in.