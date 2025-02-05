Las Cruces City Council supports resolution for an alcohol harms fund

Yesterday during their regular session, the Las Cruces City Council voted to support a resolution urging the New Mexico legislature to create an alcohol harms alleviation fund.

In a presentation given to the Las Cruces City Council, city analyst Sergio Ruiz pointed out that excessive alcohol use costs New Mexico over $2 billion every year, equivalent to over $1,000 for every person in the state; with one in five deaths of adult New Mexicans attributed to alcohol. The proposed alcohol harms alleviation fund aims to create a sustainable source of funding to address the harms due to alcohol consumption; and would fund alcohol harms prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, and individuals harmed by a person in need of these services. Licensed therapist and substance abuse counselor Ky Miller urged the city council to support the resolution.

“Right now, every taxpayer’s already paying about $1,000 a year to cover the cost of alcohol-related harm,” Miller said. “And for that, we get the worst alcohol death rates in the country, so it’s not working. Instead, let’s shift that burden and make those dollars go towards prevention, treatment, and recovery. An alcohol tax increase would ensure that those who drink the most, contribute the most—not just to offset harm, but to fund real solutions.”

Matthew Gloudemans, a district legislative aide for Representative Joanne Ferrary, told the council that the potential revenue for the fund could come from an excise tax on alcohol, as well as a sales tax. Gloudemans said that the numbers were still being worked out, but it could potentially bringing $200 million into the state of New Mexico. After the presentations, the council unanimously voted to support the resolution.

In other business, the city council also voted to approve the request for a transfer of ownership of a liquor license from Brewer Oil Company to six Las Cruces-area Shell gas stations. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18th.