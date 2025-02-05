Counties in southern New Mexico take action on salaries

New Mexico county officials have started to see pay raises after an amendment passed in November. The amendment, which was passed by voters with over 60% of the vote, allows countries to set the salaries of elected officials, a move that New Mexico Counties executive director Joy Esparsen said was necessary.

“They hadn't had an increase, some of them the entire time that they had been in office, and that was a problem,” Joy Esparsen said. “Not even a cost of living they don't get anything and with inflation of course that pressed the issue.”

Doña Ana county is one county making moves to increase salaries. At a county meeting, many county officials including Sheriff Kim Stewart voiced their support for the raises.

“I come to work more than 40 hours a week much to the chagrin of those around me and I will tell you I make about $4.82 an hour,” Sheriff Kim Stewart said during public comment. “That's unacceptable.”

Doña Ana County (Screenshot).

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart shares her input at a county meeting on December 10th, 2024.



Joy Esparsen says that Sheriff pay was especially lopsided before the amendment.

“We had chief deputies especially in departments like sheriffs, but also in clerks and assessors, making $50,000 more than the elected official,” Esparsen stated. “So if we have a sheriff that manages a department of 100 officers, they are making $50,000 less than their deputies.”

Doña Ana county voted unanimously to raise the salaries of elected officials by about 30%. Other countries have also given raises to officials. In Eddy county, the sheriff and county treasurer's pay nearly doubled . They said that this decision was made by looking at multiple countries similar to theirs and taking the median pay. Supporters argue that higher wages means better talent for these communities.

“A lot of our rural areas have a limited workforce,” Esparsen said. “Say you worked at the county and you worked your way up and became a deputy why would you ever run for the elected office if you are going to take a $50,000 pay cut.”

Sierra and Luna counties are also among the list of counties that have raised salaries. Lincoln county has not raised salaries due to concerns over the budget and how it would be viewed after the county suffered from wildfires and floods last year, according to some officials.