Singer-songwriter Travis James Manning is this month's guest on "KRWG Music Spotlight" on KRWG-TV

On the latest episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight” on KRWG-TV, Scott Brocato talks with local singer-songwriter Travis James Manning. Travis began playing in rock bands at the age of 15 and hasn’t stopped performing, writing, and recording since. He currently performs solo and leads two rock trios: the metal band Shalem, and the rock band Flat Blak, for which Scott Brocato is the bassist. Here’s a portion of their conversation. You can watch the full episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight” featuring Travis James Manning this Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV.