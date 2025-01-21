© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Singer-songwriter Travis James Manning is this month's guest on "KRWG Music Spotlight" on KRWG-TV

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published January 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Travis James Manning on "KRWG Music Spotlight"
KRWG Public Media
Travis James Manning on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

On the latest episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight” on KRWG-TV, Scott Brocato talks with local singer-songwriter Travis James Manning. Travis began playing in rock bands at the age of 15 and hasn’t stopped performing, writing, and recording since. He currently performs solo and leads two rock trios: the metal band Shalem, and the rock band Flat Blak, for which Scott Brocato is the bassist. Here’s a portion of their conversation. You can watch the full episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight” featuring Travis James Manning this Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
See stories by Scott Brocato