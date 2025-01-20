Delays announced for Tuesday due to cold weather

Some school districts in the borderland have announced delayed starts on Tuesday due to cold temperatures.

Las Cruces Public Schools announced there will be a two-hour delayed start Tuesday. In an emailed news release, the district announced that LCPS will operate on a two-hour delay, for students only. The district said there is no delay for all building staff, including central office.

Gadsden Independent School District announced the entire district will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. The district said in an emailed news release on Tuesday, that buses will run on a two-hour delay and the coffee with the superintendent event scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at North Valley has been canceled.

El Paso ISD has announced that schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, including morning bus routes. Campus staff and central office staff will operate on a regular schedule, according to the school district. Pre-K half-day for morning session Pre-K 3 is canceled.

The City of Las Cruces non-emergency operations will have a delayed start by two-hours;

Roadrunner Transit will delay operations to begin at 8:30 a.m. All other City facilities will open at 10 a.m.

Also, some courts will be delayed in the area on Tuesday due to cold weather. The Third Judicial District Court and the Doña Ana County Magistrate Courts announced they will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. In an emailed news release the courts said they would open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.



