New Mexico's first undergraduate dental training facility set to open in May

Last fall, ground was broken in Albuquerque for the Touro College of Dental Medicine, the state’s first pre-doctoral dental school clinical training facility, scheduled to open in May 2025. The facility and its eventual students hope to address New Mexico’s dental care shortage, where the median number of dentist-to-population is 1 to 3,297, compared to the federal standard of 1 to 1,050. Scott Brocato spoke with Dr. Joseph Parkinson, Touro College of Dental Medicine’s Executive Assistant Dean, about the facility and how it will help address dental care in New Mexico.

Sofia Martinez Dr. Joseph Parkinson, Executive Assistant Dean of Touro College of Dental Medicine in New Mexico