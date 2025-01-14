© 2025 KRWG
New Mexico's first undergraduate dental training facility set to open in May

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Groundbreaking of the Touro College of Dental Medicine in Albuquerque last September
Sofia Martinez
Last fall, ground was broken in Albuquerque for the Touro College of Dental Medicine, the state’s first pre-doctoral dental school clinical training facility, scheduled to open in May 2025. The facility and its eventual students hope to address New Mexico’s dental care shortage, where the median number of dentist-to-population is 1 to 3,297, compared to the federal standard of 1 to 1,050. Scott Brocato spoke with Dr. Joseph Parkinson, Touro College of Dental Medicine’s Executive Assistant Dean, about the facility and how it will help address dental care in New Mexico.

Dr. Joseph Parkinson, Executive Assistant Dean of Touro College of Dental Medicine in New Mexico
Sofia Martinez
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered" from 4 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
