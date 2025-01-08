Warming centers open due to inclement weather in the region

In response to a drop in temperature and possible snow over the next several days, cities across the region have opened warming stations for citizens needing warmth and shelter.

The National Weather Service (NSW) issued a winter weather advisory from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. Snow and wind in southern New Mexico are expected with wind gusts up to 40 mph according to NSW.

The following are designated warming facilities and their hours. *It is advised to call in advance to see if warming centers are open or if hours may have changed.*

Las Cruces



Frank O'Brien Papen Center , 304 Bell Avenue

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

, 304 Bell Avenue Meerscheidt Recreation Center , 1600 E. Hadley Avenue

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday

, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue Thomas Branigan Memorial Library , 200 E. Picacho Avenue

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday

, 200 E. Picacho Avenue Munson Senior Center , 975 S. Mesquite Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

, 975 S. Mesquite Street Safe Café , 6121 Reynolds Drive

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

, 6121 Reynolds Drive Benavidez Center , 1045 McClure Road

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday

, 1045 McClure Road

El Paso

El Paso Recreation Centers



Valle Bajo (7380 Alameda)

Marty Robbins (11600 Vista Del Sol)

Galatzan (650 Wallenberg)

Nations Tobin (8831 Railroad)

Monday-Thursday: 9am to 8pm

Friday & Saturday: 9am to 2pm

Sunday: Closed

El Paso Libraries



Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Dorris Van Doren (551 Redd)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)

Monday: 10am to 6pm

Tuesday- Thursday: 10am to 7pm

Friday: 1pm to 6pm

Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Sunday: Closed

Check your local weather at this website for weather advisories and more. https://www.weather.gov/epz/