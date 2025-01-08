Delayed school and business openings for Thursday due to inclement weather

The following schools and business are reporting delayed openings for Thursday due to inclement weather:



The Third Judicial District Court and the Doña Ana County Magistrate Courts located in Las Cruces, NM, and in Anthony, NM will open to the public at 10am Thursday.

Due to weather conditions, the NMSU's Las Cruces campus and All Dona Ana Community campuses will delay opening on Thursday January 9th until 10 a.m. due to expected overnight weather conditions and in alignment with announcements by local school districts. As information becomes available, details will be posted at WWW.NMSU.EDU.

Due to inclement weather, Las Cruces Public Schools will begin all classes two hours later than regular start times on Thursday, Jan. 9. Bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly. District officials have been in communication with the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa throughout the week and will monitor conditions overnight. Parents and staff are reminded to watch official district communication channels for updates. Las Cruces Public Schools is on Facebook, Instagram and X. All updates are posted to the district website and through the LCPS smartphone app.

and through the LCPS smartphone app. Deming Public Schools will also have a 2-hour delayed start on Thursday; buses will begin to pick up students two hours after their original pick-up times.

In Grant County, Silver Superintendent Will Hawkins states: “At the moment, there is no change of schedule for Silver Schools. We will be observing the National Weather Service data and real time occurrences over night and make a decision in the morning.”

New Mexico Tech is on a two-hour delay today, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Only essential personnel (e.g., Facilities Management, Campus Police) may be required to work on campus to ensure campus safety, operational continuity of the campus, and weather protection of our facilities. Those staff will be notified by their managers. Off-site campuses should follow their local school delay/closure notifications announced via the news in their respective city. Remote staff are not affected by this announcement. For more information, please consult "Guides for Instruction during Weather and Campus Closures" on the Academic Affairs policy page: https://www.nmt.edu/academicaffairs/policies.php at the bottom under resources in the Student area).

Gadsden Independent School District will operate on a two-hour delay for both students and staff on Thursday, January 9th.