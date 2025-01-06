Las Cruces City Council passes ordinance to pay settlement to family of woman killed by police officer, tables addressing open meetings act violations

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to pay a settlement to the family of Teresa Gomez, who was killed by a police officer, while tabling a resolution to cure and ratify its decision to hire city manager Ikani Taumoepeau.

The city council voted to pass Ordinance 3089, which authorizes the issuance and sale of the City of Las Cruces municipal gross receipts tax revenue bonds not to exceed $21 million for the purpose of paying, discharging, and satisfying the city’s risk management measures for the full and final release of all claims and indemnity in connection with the estate of Teresa Gomez. Gomez died in the early hours of October 3rd, 2023 after getting shot by former Las Cruces police officer Felipe Hernandez. Hernandez was arrested in January 2024 and charged with a felony count of second-degree murder. He was relieved of his duties in May 2024 and no longer works for the city. Hernandez's criminal trial is set to begin on June 2, 2025.

In November 2024, the City of Las Cruces agreed to a $20 million settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by Teresa Gomez’s family. Before the council voted, Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo had this to say.

“The ripples of this case are wide,” she said. “The life of Teresa Gomez tragically ended, her children and loved ones are forever impacted. Ex-officer Hernandez made a choice that will impact his life, and the life of his children and loved ones, also forever. If a $20 million settlement doesn’t shake us out of this place, I’m not sure what will.”

The floor was open to public comments before the vote. Las Cruces resident Patti Hartman voiced her concerns about the ordinance.

“This is a huge concern, and even when I read in the details of calling it Project 2025…which, I’m not sure I understand…is this borrowing money to pay off the settlement for a Las Cruces police officer who killed this woman? And it seems obvious to me that the solution is accountability,” Hartman said.

In other business, the council postponed a resolution to cure and ratify their prior decision to hire current city manager Ikani Taumoepeau. Mayor Eric Enriquez postponed the resolution until January 13th to continue working with the New Mexico Department of Justice. According to a recent story in the Las Cruces Bulletin, a DOJ investigation found that the City of Las Cruces violated the state’s Open Meetings Act throughout the process of selecting Taumoepeau as city manager, citing public records and official meetings which the state found that Taumoepeau was never formally appointed, though the council approved an employment agreement with him including an annual $216,000 salary. The story prompted some impassioned responses during Monday’s public participation, including this from Lynn Moorer.

“I recommend that the city start the entire process over for identifying candidates for the city manager position, and conduct all deliberations and votes in lawful public meetings,” Moorer told the council. “This will go a considerable way in demonstrating an openness and regaining the public’s trust, and it will be a first step in repairing the disrepute you have brought to the city of Las Cruces.”

The city council on Monday also approved a resolution amending the Fiscal Year 2025-2030 capital improvements program. District 2 council member Bill Mattiace wanted to table the resolution until the next regular session; when that motion was not seconded, the council voted 5-1 to pass it.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21st.